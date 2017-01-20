Toggle navigation
Channel 955 - Detroit's #1 Hit Music Station
Channel 955 - Detroit's #1 Hit Music Station
Mojo
Today's Mojo Show
Shannon's Dirty on the :30
War of the Roses
The Throwback Throwdown
5 @ 6:55
5 Lies To Tell Your Mom
Podcast
Time Team
On-Air
Mojo in the Morning Bios
Emily
Styles
Stick
Joey
Slim
Intern Jack Black
Ace
Julia Q.
Arie
Listen
Get the iHR App
Podcasts
Phone Scams
War of the Roses
On Demand
Contact 955
Create a VIP Account
Work With Us
Advertise on Channel
Event Calendar
Photos
Event Photos
Contests
Win Lunch for your Office from Subway!
Win tickets to see D.R.A.M
Win a $50 gift certificate from Door to Door Organics
Win a 4-Pack of tickets to Novi Home Improvement Show
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Mojo Gives You a Baby
Can You Guess the Music Video by the Screenshot?
Come Hang Out with Us at Elektricity!
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Find Out How You Can Win Mojo's Trip a Day!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Stick & Joey Bring To You: Cupid's Undie Run Detroit
Mojo in the Morning's Valentine's Day Pajama Party Singles Mingle
previous
next
On-Air Now
8pm - 10pm
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce
Did Meek Mill Hint That Nicki Minaj & Safaree Are Back Together?
Ariana Grande Has A Doppelgänger (PHOTOS)
INTERVIEW: Maggie Lindemann Is Out To Inspire The Next Generation Of Women
Shia LaBeouf Is Protesting Donald Trump's Presidency & Wants Your Help
Chrissy Teigen: John Legend Called Racial Slur By Paparazzi
President Obama's Funniest Moment On Mojo
A Taylor Swift Impersonator Pranked Nina Dobrev & It Ended In A Head Injury
x
See Full Playlist
Channel 955
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Channel 955 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.